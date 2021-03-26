State, FEMA ending Oakland Coliseum COVID-19 vaccinations in April

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — California and the Federal Emergency Management Agency said their COVID-19 vaccination mission at the Oakland Coliseum is ending in April.

The mass vaccination project started at the Oakland site and on the Cal State LA campus on Feb. 16, to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Officials say the sites have been administering over 7,500 shots per day.

The sites, approved by the Biden administration, were meant to serve the communities for eight weeks. This deadline approaches on April 11.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said they have already transitioned to only second-dose appointments, so that people aren’t left to find another site to complete their full vaccinations once they close.

“In the fight against COVID-19, equity is key. This pilot program has shown the rest of the nation a forward-leaning way to serve our communities most in need,” said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. “We could not be more pleased with the success of these sites or the partnership we have built with our federal partners.”

On April 1, they will start vaccinating only with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires just one dose to be considered fully-vaccinated. New appointments will be available each day for those who are eligible.

By then, California is opening up vaccines to everyone who is 50 years and up, regardless of jobs and underlying health conditions. The site will be gone by the time vaccinations are open to all Californians who are 16 years and older, on April 15.

“This partnership has been a tremendous success and shows what can happen when all levels of government come together to meet a challenge that has affected this state, the nation and the world,” said FEMA Region 9 Acting Administrator Tammy Littrell. “Beyond just providing vaccinations, this effort is helping to reopen schools, businesses and communities.”

Although the original 8-week mission is coming to a close, state and local officials are discussing the possibility of reusing the Oakland Coliseum and the L.A. site, according to Cal OES.

Use California’s MyTurn website or call 833-422-4255 to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.