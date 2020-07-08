State finalizes Napa County shutdown

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) – The state on Tuesday night officially released guidance reimposing coronavirus restrictions in Napa County as it makes its way back on the COVID-19 watch list.

Business owners were told earlier this week to prepare to shut down after the county reported a rise in cases.

The order, which goes into effect 12:01 a.m. Thursday, orders the closure of the following businesses:

All brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs (indoor and outdoor services)

Indoor dining at restaurants

Indoor wineries and tasting rooms

Indoor family entertainment centers

Indoor movie theaters

Indoor zoos and museums

Indoor cardrooms

The closures will be in effect for at least the next three weeks.

According to the guidance, Napa County was placed back on the COVID-19 watch list for having a case rate that exceeded 100 new cases per 100,000 population in the last 14 days.

Currently, the state requires that counties stay below 100 new cases per 100,000 population.

Napa County surpassed 100 new cases on July 4, when it recorded 137.9 new cases.

