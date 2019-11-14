State funding aimed at tackling illegal dumping in Contra Costa, Alameda counties

(KRON) — Clearly marked signs posted along public and private Contra Costa and Alameda County roads denounce trespassing, warning of fines for illegal dumping.

The signs are routinely ignored by violators willing to risk committing the crime with little fear of actually getting caught.

“It is urban, it is suburban, it is our open space that should be protected — this is happening everywhere,” said Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan.

The issue of illegal dumping is leading Orinda-based assemblymember Bauer-Kahan to secure $750,000 in state funds to jump start a year-long pilot program targeting dumpers.

She says the money will pay for two sworn peace officers, one from the Contra Costa County office of the sheriff and the other from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department to work full-time in their respective counties, focused solely on illegal dumping investigations.

“This is money for these crimes that are often complicated to solve, but are really plaguing our environment and our communities,” she said. “Also, it has enabled the counties to provide cameras and other resources to go after these crimes as well.”

Tracking dumpers is difficult for investigators, because gathering enough evidence for a prosecution can be time-consuming, often resulting in those investigators being reassigned to more serious crimes.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton believes this program will put dumpers on notice.

“It’s significant to have the enforcement side, because if you have laws on the books, the people know that they’re not being enforced, then having all the signs, and having all of the warnings and all of that won’t really be helpful,” said Becton. “But now, that we have some actual teeth behind what we’re going to be doing — I think it will be significant.”

The program will hopefully provide immediate and long-term results.

