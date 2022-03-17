CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – State lawmakers are proposing a $400 gas rebate for every California taxpayer – and this includes people who don’t own a car.

Finally, some relief is on the way which will help people as they continue to face these prices at the pump.

A group of Democrats will be announcing more information about it this morning.

The funds will be used from California’s budget surplus which is estimated to be well over $45 billion.

Lawmakers in Sacramento say $400 will help people paying for high gas, but also with inflation at a 40 year high.

Take a look at the prices drivers are having to deal with at the pump: in California the average cost of gas is $5.79. In San Francisco, the average is $5.90.

Republican Assemblyman James Gallagher supports this gas rebate, saying he hopes it will be fast-tracked to the governor’s desk.

Gallagher says Republicans also hope to suspend the gas tax and stop the continued increase of gas prices.