State of Emergency declared in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared Friday in a press release an official State of Emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood due to the issue of people dying of drug overdoses.

The drug overdose problem has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of the worsened conditions of the neighborhood — caused by an opioid crisis — that has put the lives of San Franciscans at risk.

San Francisco is losing over two people a day to drug overdoses — most of whom are in the Tenderloin and SoMa neighborhoods, according to the release.

“The situation in the Tenderloin is an emergency and it calls for an emergency response,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “We showed during COVID that when we’re able to use an Emergency Declaration to cut through the bureaucracy and barriers that get in the way of decisive action, we

can get things done and make real, tangible progress.”

The plan of action has a three-phase approach that will create a healthier and safer Tenderloin neighborhood.

First phase includes a critical problem definition, neighborhood assessments, community stakeholder engagement, targeted enforcement interventions, and infrastructure improvements, the release said.

The second phase, which began earlier in the week and will go on into 2022, focuses on the intervention for the most destructive problems facing the Tenderloin.

The third phase focuses on sustaining the implemented efforts to keep the Tenderloin streets safe.

The State of Emergency will allow operations to be more quickly implemented, including more coordinated law enforcement and disruption of illegal activities.