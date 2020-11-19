State parks begin controlled burns in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties

MT. HAMILTON, CA – JUNE 03: A Cal Fire firefighter uses a drip torch to light dry grass on fire during a live fire training on June 3, 2015 in Mt. Hamilton, California. Cal Fire firefighters are training ahead of what is expected to be an explosive wildfire season as California pushes through its fourth year of severe drought. The state has had over 1,000 wildfires since the beginning of the year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Week-long prescribed burn operations in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties are scheduled to begin Thursday.

California State Parks will be conducting the burns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through next Wednesday at Wilder Ranch and Ano Nuevo state parks.

The controlled burns are intended for vegetation management, hazardous fuel load reduction, wildlife habitat improvement and various other ecological benefits.

The 145-acre prescribed burn at Año Nuevo State Park is planned for the ocean side of state Highway 1, resulting in the closure of Whitehouse Creek Trail from Highway 1 to the beach.

At Wilder Ranch State Park, various grassland habitats are planned for burning. Some trails will be temporarily closed to the public.

The burns are permitted, planned and coordinated with surrounding air quality management districts.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when driving near the fire operations due to fire personnel and equipment in the areas.