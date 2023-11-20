(KRON) — All southbound lanes of State route 13 just south of Lincoln Avenue in Oakland are now open as of 1 a.m. Monday following an hour-long road closure in the wake of a fatal collision there late Sunday night.

The collision involving a pedestrian led authorities to shut down southbound State route 13 near Lincoln Avenue, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol said just before midnight Sunday.

CHP was notified of the collision at 10:46 p.m. on Sunday. The cause and circumstances of the collision have not yet been determined, but authorities will provide more information as it becomes available.