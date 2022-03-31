SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s not too late but you have to act quickly and apply for the rent relief program by the end of today.

If a bill passes the state Senate today renters who apply will be protected from eviction until June.

Renters who do not apply and are behind on rent could face eviction as soon as tomorrow.

Eviction protections are set to expire today but state lawmakers are working to pass a new bill that would extend eviction protections until the end of June.

The state Assembly approved the bill Monday and now it’s in the hands of the state Senate.

The program provides financial help for people who are behind on rent because of COVID-19.

Data shows more than half a million of California tenants have applied for help.

More than 223,000 people have received financial aid.

Here’s some important details about the covid-19 relief program: you can go to housingiskey.com to apply.

If you want to be protected from eviction you need to apply by the end of today.

The state Senate is expected to vote on this extension today.

It will then be sent to the governor for his signature.

If this bill passes renters and tenants will have rent relief until June 30.