State Senator makes proposal to help struggling restaurants during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Shelter orders in the Bay Area have forced most restaurants to either close or offer pickup or delivery during the pandemic, either way it’s causing havoc with their bottom line.

“Overall business is down about 70%,” Jon Darsky said.

Jon Darsky with San Francisco’s Del Popolo Pizzeria says one thing that hasn’t changed is his rent.

“Most of us are stuck with rent negotiated prior to COVID and that reflected a different economic environment,” Darsky said.

“The landlord has to share that burden with us or we will go out of business,” Ariel Ford said.

Ariel Ford owns Easy Breezy Frozen Yogurt.

She says the end of foot traffic and serving yourself has led to a 70-percent loss in her business.

That’s why she, like many, want to renegotiate their rent.

“10 or 11 % of my sales goes to rent historically, I would like to pay the same percent through the end of the year as a means of being able to survive,” Ford said.

But some landlords are unwilling to renegotiate enter State Senator Scott Wiener, who’s proposed legislation that will create an incentive for landlords to renegotiate.

“It allows a tenant, a business to invoke a 30 days negotiation period and if it is unsuccessful, the tenant has the option to terminate the lease and that gives the tenant leverage so there is actually a 2 sided negotiation,” Senator Scott Wiener said.

Wiener says the commercial real estate industry opposes the bill, but he says they are losing sight of the implication of keeping the rent as is or even charging more.

“The choice is not between the current rent and lower rent, its between lower rent or no rent because if they insist on these high rents that are no longer viable these businesses will go away and people will declare bankruptcy to get out of their debt obligation which is a terrible result and these landlords will get absolutely nothing,” Wiener said.

Wieners legislation moves the State Senate Judiciary Committee for discussion on Friday.

