State shuts down beach parking lots ahead of 4th of July

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Pacifica State Beach is one of most state beaches in California where the parking lots will be completely closed during the upcoming 4th of July weekend.

It’s something people in Pacifica are sadly used to from when the parking lot was shut down during earlier in the shelter-in-place order.

Recently beaches were pretty packed over Memorial Day weekend.

However, people weren’t wearing face masks and didn’t keep too much physical distance despite the high risk in May.

It’s because of that behavior that Half Moon Bay and Pacifica city officials have decided to take it a step further by closing all city beaches and beach parking lots to deter people from gathering in massive groups on the beach on this holiday weekend.

In turn, they hope to reduce community spread of the virus.

The closures begin at sunrise Friday and will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling for fireworks and DUI enforcement.

Police will also be present at all beach and coastal trails to stop people from parking there as well.

City leaders say the beaches are closed, parking lots are closed, so it’s best to celebrate at home.

San Mateo County is currently not on the governor’s watch list, so nothing is closing down that has opened.

County leaders are asking the community to take precautions to prevent additional closures in the future.

