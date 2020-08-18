State’s COVID-19 watch list grows to 42 counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, we’re seeing more than 70,000 cases and 950 related deaths in the Bay Area.

Four counties were added to the state’s watch list on Monday – Amador, Mendocino, Calaveras, and Sierra.

One – Santa Cruz County – was removed.

There are now 42 counties on the list.

All 9 counties here in the Bay Area remain on the list.

