State’s COVID-19 watch list grows to 42 counties

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, we’re seeing more than 70,000 cases and 950 related deaths in the Bay Area.

Four counties were added to the state’s watch list on Monday – Amador, Mendocino, Calaveras, and Sierra.

One – Santa Cruz County – was removed.

There are now 42 counties on the list.

All 9 counties here in the Bay Area remain on the list.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News