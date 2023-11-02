VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Multiple instances of metal theft were reported at Vallejo City Hall, including public art, the city announced Thursday in a press release. One of the three statue heads on the fountain between City Hall and the JFK Library was stolen.

The missing statue is the head of Francisca Benicia Carrillo, the wife of Gen. Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo. The city was named after Gen. Vallejo who died in 1890, according to the City of Sonoma’s website. The City of Benicia was named after Carrillo.

The other two statue heads were stored away for security reasons as authorities continue to investigate the theft, the press release said.

The statue of Francisca Benicia Carrillo (City of Vallejo)

The “City Hall” sign at the front entrance of the building was taken down after staff noticed two letters were missing, officials said. Thieves also stole some of the handrails in front of the building, which have since been replaced.

“Metal theft continues to be an issue that plagues the City and Staff will continue evaluating options to enhance security and find alternative locations for art display,” Vallejo city officials said in the press release.

Last month, KRON4 reported that a statue worth $500K was stolen from a home in Saratoga. That theft happened sometime between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12, authorities said.