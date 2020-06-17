Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

(BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday afternoon include:

The National Union of Healthcare Workers accused a Napa hospital Tuesday of violating COVID-19 coronavirus safety protocols and failing to test hospital workers who may have been exposed to the virus. According to the union, more than two dozen workers at Queen of the Valley Medical Center have been unable to obtain a coronavirus test after caring for a patient last week that later tested positive for the virus.

The San Francisco Bay Area Water Emergency Transportation Authority resumed service Monday on its Richmond route for the first time since closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

After San Francisco restaurants and other businesses began serving customers outside on Friday, on Monday the city also began allowing the resumption of in-store retail shopping; warehouse manufacturing; non-emergency medical appointments; private indoor household services like house cleaning; some offices; outdoor religious services and ceremonies; outdoor fitness classes; entertainment and sports venues without spectators; summer camps; and any other small outdoor gatherings.

As of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 4,481 cases, 112 deaths (4,373 cases, 112 deaths on Monday)

Contra Costa County: 2,026 cases, 49 deaths (1,983 cases, 44 deaths on Monday)

Marin County: 758 cases, 17 deaths (730 cases, 17 deaths on Monday)

Monterey County: 1,015 cases, 12 deaths (995 cases, 12 deaths on Monday)

Napa County: 199 cases, 3 deaths (190 cases, 3 deaths on Monday)

San Francisco County: 2,971 cases, 46 deaths (2,952 cases, 46 deaths on Monday)

San Mateo County: 2,625 cases, 99 deaths (2,594 cases, 99 deaths on Monday)

Santa Clara County: 3,254 cases, 151 deaths (3,230 cases, 151 deaths on Monday)

Santa Cruz County: 260 cases, 2 deaths (257 cases, 2 deaths on Monday)

Solano County: 685 cases, 23 deaths (657 cases, 23 deaths on Monday)

Sonoma County: 765 cases, 4 deaths (758 cases, 4 deaths on Monday)

Statewide: 153,560 cases, 5,121 deaths (151,452 cases, 5,089 deaths on Monday)

