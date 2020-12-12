Stay-at-home order begins in Sonoma County

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Starting at 12:01 a.m., Sonoma County will be joining most of the Bay Area in enacting a stay-at-home order.

County leaders and the health department say this is necessary to curb surging COVID cases and shrinking the ICU bed capacity at hospitals.

Just a week ago, Sonoma County was one of the holdouts for putting in place a stay-at-home order but as the number of cases continues to go in the wrong direction.

The health department says this halt needs to happen.

The rollback was anticipated by some business owners but others say it caught them off guard.

Sonoma County barbershops and hair salons snipping away the final hours before closing up once again.

The county’s new stay-at-home orders are cutting back on business.

“Been really frustrating. Feel like a little whiplash. We had no idea this was coming,” Sara Sass said.

Sara Sass of Boulevard Barbers in Petaluma has been trying to get as many customers as possible.

The new orders will force the shop to close up until at least January and the timing could not be worse.

“It’s just gonna set us back financially a ton. Just massively. We probably do about 3 months’ worth of work in just a month of December,” Sass said.

COVID-19 data shows daily cases have doubled in Sonoma County over the last two weeks and ICU bed capacity is being threatened.

Staffing at some hospitals like Santa Rosa Memorial has also become an issue.

“The ICU bed capacity within this county was getting to a critical level the hospitals are seeing a lot of covid patients,” David Rabbitt, Sonoma County Supervisor, said.

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt says he would’ve opted for no hard closures in the effort to curb the COVID surge.

Outdoor dining and operations at wineries, breweries and nail salons will also have to stop under the new restrictions.

Retail can remain but at 20% capacity.

“A lot of businesses are going to fail and that’s just horrible and I think this time of year especially,” Rabbitt said.

Switching to only takeout will take a big bite out of Cucina Paradiso’s business.

“All of our employees are gonna go home. We don’t need the waiters. We don’t need the busboy for now so I feel bad for them because that’s people working with us for 20 years, 15 years. It breaks my heart. It breaks my heart,” Dennis Hernandez said.

Chef and owner Dennis Hernandez says he respects the county’s decision to pullback and it was move he was expecting.

The plan now is to take it day by day.

“This is what is it. We have to support until we go through this,” Hernandez said.

The stay-at-home order is expected to last until January 9th but that could change.

Now the only remaining holdouts are San Mateo, Napa and Solano counties.