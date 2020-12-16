COVID surge: Stay-at-home order triggered after Bay Area ICU capacity falls

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area region’s ICU capacity has dropped to 12.9%, triggering a regional stay-at-home order and forcing some open counties to close businesses.

It will take effect on Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m.

Most of the Bay Area counties are already under a stay-at-home order, preemptively issued in order to avoid maxing out on ICU beds and increasing COVID-19 cases and deaths.

San Mateo, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties chose to continue with open businesses until the state swoops in.

The order will be in effect for a minimum of three weeks, in addition to the time some counties had already been locked down.

The order can end if the region’s ICU capacity is projected to be above or equal to 15% by day 22 of lockdown.

The order will remain in effect until the region’s projected ICU capacity is equal or greater than 15%. This would be assessed approximately twice a week.

WHAT THE ORDER SHUTS DOWN:

Indoor and Outdoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Cardrooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

WHAT THE ORDER LIMITS:

Retail/shopping: Indoor capacity 20%

Hotels/lodging: Closed for non-essential stays

Outdoor recreation: No overnight stays, no food/drink/alcohol sales

Worship: Outdoor services only

Restaurants: Take-out only

Offices: Remote work only, unless not possible for critical infrastructure sectors

Sports games/entertainment: No live audience

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE