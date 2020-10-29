Stay out of the Castro on Halloween, city officials urge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Castro district is not the place to be this Halloween.

That’s because COVID-19 is scarier than any spooky celebrations planned in the San Francisco neighborhood that gets packed each year on October 31, according to city officials.

You can still celebrate Halloween but don’t do it in San Francisco’s Castro District. The city says covid 19 is scarier than anything Halloween can come up with this year @kron4news pic.twitter.com/4Jq1f9q4l5 — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 29, 2020

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says he doesn’t want San Francisco to reverse course on the progress its made, being the first urban area in the state to move forward into the yellow, or least risk tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan.

There are just nine other counties considered minimal risk for COVID-19 transmission as of October 29.

With recent surges of coronavirus in cities like Philadelphia and Los Angeles, leaders all over are concerned that people will let their guards down for Halloween weekend and there could be a spike in cases — meaning businesses may get more restrictions again.

Already, the country is seeing increasing coronavirus cases and deaths. Newly daily cases are rising in 47 states, and deaths have increased in 34 states.

In the Bay Area, three counties progressed to the orange, or moderate risk, tier: Marin, San Mateo and Contra Costa County.

Meanwhile, Solano County is edging towards a reverse back to the most restrictive tier, if the county is unable to get their new cases per day under 31.

