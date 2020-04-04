Stay Protected: Bay Area designer creates protective masks for everyone

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The CDC is urging people to wear masks out in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“CDC recommends and the task force recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. These include places like grocery stores and pharmacies. We especially recommend this in areas of significant community based transmission,” Vice Admiral Jerome Adams said.

A Bay Area fashion designer is now coming to the rescue to provide medical workers and other community members with the necessary protective gear.

Azadeh Riaz, with Azedeh Couture, created three layer masks with non-woven material that breathes and cotton to block out bacteria and dust.

“One of my problem with bandana or piece of fabric is that you’re going to keep touching it when you do grocery shopping or go somewhere. That touching is wrong. So having a mask with elastic definitely is much more protective if you are going somewhere for and hour or half and hour,” Riaz said.

Riaz is selling the washable masks for $4.50 which will take care of employees expenses.

There are other ways to make a face covering with materials you have at home:

Take a bandana, scarf, piece of t-shirt fabric, etc.

Fold the material into a long rectangular piece

Get two hair ties

Place the hair ties on each side of the fabric

Fold the extra fabric inside

The hair ties will go around your ears













If you would like to get one of Riaz’s masks, call (415) 887-2026.

