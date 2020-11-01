Staying safe in the Castro this Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s the place to be to celebrate Halloween in San Francisco.

But climbing COVID cases now has city leaders asking folks to cut the Castro out of their plans on this Halloween night.

Saturday evening in the Castro was full of festive costumes and young trick-or-treaters.

People are out and about to celebrate but the key this year is to do it safely. The city is asking people to not have a big party tonight and suggests people stay home instead.

COVID-19 has changed things this year. Halloween masks aren’t the only ones being worn and city officials say the neighborhood should be avoided.

“Definitely need to be safe need to be protected but you know what? We also gotta live our lives,” Elvis Zavaleta said.

Zavaleta agrees that precautions should be taken but also feels like the culture and the community can be celebrated safely.

“We are in a pandemic you know be creative have fun you know,” he said.

SFPD has been out in the neighborhood on foot keeping an eye on things.

Some early trick or treaters tell us they experienced a fun and safe time before the sun went down.

The goal for city officials is to not go backwards in the fight against COVID-19.

Last week San Francisco was the first major city to reach the yellow-least risk tier in California but those reopening plans have been halted.

The concern is for a potential local surge that could overwhelm hospitals.

The Castro is being counted on.

“I think it’s important to keep social distance mask on and if we abide by those I think it seems pretty safe, feels pretty safe.”

