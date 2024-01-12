SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — A bullet went flying through a window at a South Bay steakhouse. This is what happened on Thuraday night and the frightening moment it was for customers.

This bullet ended up on a diner’s table after flying through the window at Mastro’s Steakhouse Thursday night. The restaurant is located at Westfield Valley Fair mall in Santa Clara.

Amazingly, no one was hurt. The bullet fell harmlessly to the ground between Terry Dudley’s feet.

“It was really quick,” Dudley said about the bullet that arrived at her feet. “I’m glad I’m safe at home.”

Dudley was sitting near the window eating her favorite crab entrée. Another customer described the moment their dinner was interrupted.

“Total chaos, everyone out of their seats,” Mastro’s Steakhouse customer Jennifer Wood said.

Santa Clara police say they’re looking for the people responsible for the shooting. Witnesses saw several men running outside after the gunshots rang out.

The scary moment was a reminder to diners to be thankful.

“This morning, going in to wake up my daughters for school, it was very emotional,” Wood said. “Life is so fragile; it can be taken away so quickly.”

For Dudley, she says she won’t be scared away. “Yeah I love that restaurant… and their food,” Dudley said.

No arrests have been made at this time.