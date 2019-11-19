Steam from Crockett power plant causes a ruckus

CROCKETT (KRON) – If you live in Crockett and were wondering what exactly that loud noise was you may have heard last night, we’ve got an update for you.

It was steam coming from a nearby power plant.

Residents started seeing what was later identified as steam just before 11 p.m. Monday.

According to the Crockett Fire Department, the Cogen Power Plant had released steam from a safety valve to relieve pressure in the system.

Officials said there was no threat to the community.

No injuries or damages were reported.

