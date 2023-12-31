SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ring in 2024 with the Bay Area’s only live and local New Year’s countdown show. Hosted by Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman, KRON4’s New Years Live starts Sunday at 11:30 p.m. on KRON4 and streaming on KRON4.com.

This year’s show features the stunning fireworks over the San Francisco Bay and performances from ‘Dear San Francisco’ at Club Fugazi and magician Andrew Evans from The Magic Patio. There is also a special musical performance from 98 Degrees.

We have special guests to count you down to the new year. (Hint: They are two players from your San Francisco 49ers).

Watch on KRON4 or kron4.com or stream on the KRON app.