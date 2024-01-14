SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to an underground steam pipe that ruptured Sunday afternoon in Union Square, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on X. The ruptured pipe caused visible steam coming from the ground in the area of Grant Avenue and Geary Street.

As of 3 p.m., Grant Avenue between Geary and Post is closed. The public is asked to avoid the area. SFFD posted a video of crews responding to the scene (view in the media player above).

Firefighters are at the scene of a steam pipe rupture Sunday afternoon at Union Square (SFFD).

The cause of the steam pipe rupture is unknown at this time. The San Francisco Police Department and PG&E are also responding to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.