Stepfather charged with sexually abusing child in San Mateo County

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heriberto Rosaslugo (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his young stepdaughter.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said Heriberto Rosaslugo was arrested this week and is accused of sexually assaulting the girl since 2015, and that her mother didn’t know about it. The girl was 7 years old at the time and is now 13.

Rosaslugo was arrested at his home in Redwood City and is held on $350,000 bail. He is charged with lewd acts with a child under 14, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective J. Fava at 650-363-
4192 or email jfava@smcgov.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News