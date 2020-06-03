Steph, Ayesha Curry join protesters for peaceful march in Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry speak onstage at the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation on July 18, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined a crowd of protesters Wednesday for a peaceful march in Oakland.

Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson led the “Walking in Unity” event.

Klay Thompson was also at the march.

Videos show Toscano-Anderson and the Currys marching with protesters near Lake Merritt in Oakland, chanting things like “Say her name, Breonna Taylor” and “Say his name, George Floyd.”

.@KlayThompson joins @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/jzzKluLzoX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020

People first gathered at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater and then proceeded to march from there.

Latest News Headlines: