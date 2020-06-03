SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined a crowd of protesters Wednesday for a peaceful march in Oakland.
Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson led the “Walking in Unity” event.
Klay Thompson was also at the march.
Videos show Toscano-Anderson and the Currys marching with protesters near Lake Merritt in Oakland, chanting things like “Say her name, Breonna Taylor” and “Say his name, George Floyd.”
People first gathered at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater and then proceeded to march from there.
Latest News Headlines:
- Steph, Ayesha Curry join protesters for peaceful march in Oakland
- Ferguson elects first female African American mayor
- Exclusive poll shows support for George Floyd protests, disapproval of Trump’s response
- Officers arrest four SF residents for possession of child porn in Child Exploitation Operation
- Murder charge upgraded in Floyd case, 3 other cops charged