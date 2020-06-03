Live Now
Steph, Ayesha Curry join protesters for peaceful march in Oakland

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: (L-R) Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry speak onstage at the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation on July 18, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Stephen and Ayesha Curry joined a crowd of protesters Wednesday for a peaceful march in Oakland.

Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson led the “Walking in Unity” event.

Klay Thompson was also at the march.

Videos show Toscano-Anderson and the Currys marching with protesters near Lake Merritt in Oakland, chanting things like “Say her name, Breonna Taylor” and “Say his name, George Floyd.”

People first gathered at the Lake Merritt Amphitheater and then proceeded to march from there.

