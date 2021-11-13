Social media reacts after Steph Curry points to crowd mid-shot

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures toward fans after shooting a 3-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NBA Twitter is still raving about Stephen Curry after his historic and impressive performance during Friday’s 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Golden State Warriors star racked up 40 points, recorded his league-leading third 40-point game this season and passed Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in the regular and postseason combined.

But because it’s Steph Curry — it didn’t end there.

The buzz on social media was all about one of Curry’s nine 3-pointers.

With a wide-open look, Curry pointed to the crowd behind him mid-shot before the 3-pointer went in.

And of course, NBA Twitter had a field day.

One video even shows the play slowed down.

The Dubs improved to 11-1 ahead of a four-game road trip.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News