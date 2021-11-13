Social media reacts after Steph Curry points to crowd mid-shot

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures toward fans after shooting a 3-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NBA Twitter is still raving about Stephen Curry after his historic and impressive performance during Friday’s 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls.

The Golden State Warriors star racked up 40 points, recorded his league-leading third 40-point game this season and passed Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in the regular and postseason combined.

But because it’s Steph Curry — it didn’t end there.

The buzz on social media was all about one of Curry’s nine 3-pointers.

With a wide-open look, Curry pointed to the crowd behind him mid-shot before the 3-pointer went in.

And of course, NBA Twitter had a field day.

Steph knew it was good

the second it left his hand 😎 pic.twitter.com/gvtwdIbuc5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 13, 2021

Steph Curry turns and points at the crowd before he makes this bucket.😳 Insane!!🎯 #NBA #LethalShooter pic.twitter.com/VkC9rqUnVt — Lethal Shooter (@LethalShooter__) November 13, 2021

One video even shows the play slowed down.

Steph turns and points to the crowd as his shot is still in mid-flight 👀🔥

pic.twitter.com/eBQWhyYW4l — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 13, 2021

Steph pointed at this fan before his shot went in 😤



Had to let him know pic.twitter.com/6F91tmwr8h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2021

This photo of Curry should be in every NBA art museum 🔥



(via @_JordanJimenez)pic.twitter.com/ZinaJZJpXN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2021

The Dubs improved to 11-1 ahead of a four-game road trip.