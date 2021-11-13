Social media reacts after Steph Curry points to crowd mid-shot

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — NBA Twitter is still raving about Stephen Curry after his historic and impressive performance during Friday’s 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Golden State Warriors star racked up 40 points, recorded his league-leading third 40-point game this season and passed Ray Allen for most 3-pointers made in the regular and postseason combined.
But because it’s Steph Curry — it didn’t end there.
The buzz on social media was all about one of Curry’s nine 3-pointers.
With a wide-open look, Curry pointed to the crowd behind him mid-shot before the 3-pointer went in.
And of course, NBA Twitter had a field day.
One video even shows the play slowed down.
The Dubs improved to 11-1 ahead of a four-game road trip.