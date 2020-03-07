SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with influenza, the organization announced Saturday afternoon.
The team said he was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing.
The source of contact has been identified and is likely not associated with basketball, team officials said.
He has no specific risk factors for the coronavirus, just the seasonal flu.
Treatment has begun for Steph.
Latest News Headlines:
- Santa Clara County reports 8 new coronavirus cases
- Steph Curry diagnosed with influenza
- CPAC attendee tests positive for coronavirus
- Uber to offer 14 days paid sick leave to drivers with coronavirus
- Health officials report 6 additional presumptive positive cases in San Francisco