Steph Curry diagnosed with influenza

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with influenza, the organization announced Saturday afternoon.

The team said he was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing.

The source of contact has been identified and is likely not associated with basketball, team officials said.

He has no specific risk factors for the coronavirus, just the seasonal flu.

Treatment has begun for Steph.

