Steph Curry honors Kobe Bryant via social media, says ‘all I can say is thank you’

(KRON) — Steph Curry took a moment to share a message following the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

On Instagram, he shared of photo of the two with the message:

“A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested…but all I can say is thank you. May you and Gianna rest easy!”

The Warriors guard also took a different approach to honor the late basketball All-star on Twitter.

Curry changed his Twitter profile picture and header to photos of the two.

Several other players and organizations are showing their respects to the Bryant family. Click here for more coverage.