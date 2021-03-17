Steph Curry leaves game with tailbone contusion

HOUSTON (KRON) — Even though Steph Curry walked out early due to an injury, the Golden State Warriors were able to hand the Houston Rockets their 18th straight loss on Wednesday.

Curry had 18 points and went 2-11 from the 3-point line before sitting out the fourth quarter with a tailbone contusion.

The Dub’s guard went to the locker room after taking a hard fall after a three-point attempt in the third quarter.

Steph has a tailbone contusion. He will not return. @kron4news — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 18, 2021

Draymond Green had his third triple-double of the season and 27th of his career after finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Reserve Jordan Poole scored 23 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers to help the Warriors bounce back from a blowout loss to the Lakers on Monday. Golden State breezed past the struggling Rockets to snap a season-high four-game road losing streak.

Golden State center James Wiseman and forward Eric Paschall were ruled out for Wednesday’s game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Steve Kerr said at least four staff members are adhering to those COVID protocols as well.

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says that in addition to James Wiseman and Eric Paschall having to miss tonight’s game due to COVID protocols, 4-5 staff members are adhering to those health and safety protocols as well. @kron4news #covid #DubNation — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) March 17, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.