Steph Curry leaves game with tailbone contusion

HOUSTON (KRON) — Even though Steph Curry walked out early due to an injury, the Golden State Warriors were able to hand the Houston Rockets their 18th straight loss on Wednesday.
Curry had 18 points and went 2-11 from the 3-point line before sitting out the fourth quarter with a tailbone contusion.
The Dub’s guard went to the locker room after taking a hard fall after a three-point attempt in the third quarter.
Draymond Green had his third triple-double of the season and 27th of his career after finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Reserve Jordan Poole scored 23 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers to help the Warriors bounce back from a blowout loss to the Lakers on Monday. Golden State breezed past the struggling Rockets to snap a season-high four-game road losing streak.
Golden State center James Wiseman and forward Eric Paschall were ruled out for Wednesday’s game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol.
Steve Kerr said at least four staff members are adhering to those COVID protocols as well.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.