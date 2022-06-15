SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Greatest, no more?

The online sports betting website Betway has been monitoring how much online conversation about each NBA most valued player over the year. The results show that there is more positive sentiment about the 2015 and 2016 MVP, the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (14.8% of conversations being positive), than about five-time MVP Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls (12.2% of conversations being positive).

Betway used the social listening tool Linkfluence to arrive at these results. Linkfluence “crawls data mentions across the internet” and makes a judgments about them, according to a Betway press release.

The most beloved MVP was 2011 title-holder Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls, who was referenced positively 27.1% of the time. The top five was rounded out by:

Allen Iverson, 2001, 76ers, 23.9%

Kobe Bryant, 2008, Lakers, 17.8%

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 17.0%

Stephen Curry, Warriors, 14.8%

Rounding out the bottom three?

Shaquille O’Neal, 2000, Lakers, 6.9%

Charles Barkley, 1993, Suns, 6.3%

Tim Duncan, 2002 & 2003, Spurs, 5.8%

The upcoming NBA MVP award for 2022 will be given away later this month.

Curry will be playing next Thursday at 6 p.m. Pacific against the Boston Celtics in game six of the National Basketball Association finals. If the Warriors win that game, the team wins the finals.