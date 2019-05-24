Steph Curry on watching, studying the Eastern Conference Finals

OAKLAND (KRON) -- As Golden State gets ready for the NBA Finals, the Raptors and Bucks are still battling it out in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been keeping a close eye on the series since whoever wins will be their next opponent.

"It's a weird experience because you're nitpicking both teams," Curry said. "Just following this series has been pretty interesting."

The Toronto Raptors are one victory away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points and the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Bucks last night in Milwaukee, 105-99, to take a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The series returns to Toronto Saturday night for Game 6.

"They have a lot of great talent on both teams," Curry said. "A lot of similarities. But we'll have to wait and see who we'll play."

