Steph Curry ‘not feeling well’, walks off moments before tip-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KRON) — Steph Curry left fans and even commentators confused when he walked off the floor just moments before tip-off.

The team says Curry is not feeling well, but no other details were made available.

Curry warmed up with the team and was announced as a starter prior to the game.

He was pulled from the starting lineup just as the Warriors-Hornets game was set to begin in Charlotte, Steph’s hometown.

Video shows him walking off the court with trainer Rick Celebrini.

Curry was replaced by Mychal Mulder.

Stephen Curry is not feeling well and will not play in tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 21, 2021

Steph Curry did not start tonight's game vs. the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/dlnm7vfb0u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2021

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.