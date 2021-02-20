Steph Curry ‘not feeling well’, walks off moments before tip-off

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KRON) — Steph Curry left fans and even commentators confused when he walked off the floor just moments before tip-off.

The team says Curry is not feeling well, but no other details were made available.

Curry warmed up with the team and was announced as a starter prior to the game.

He was pulled from the starting lineup just as the Warriors-Hornets game was set to begin in Charlotte, Steph’s hometown.

Video shows him walking off the court with trainer Rick Celebrini.

Curry was replaced by Mychal Mulder.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News