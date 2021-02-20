Steph Curry ‘not feeling well’, walks off moments before tip-off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KRON) — Steph Curry left fans and even commentators confused when he walked off the floor just moments before tip-off.
The team says Curry is not feeling well, but no other details were made available.
Curry warmed up with the team and was announced as a starter prior to the game.
He was pulled from the starting lineup just as the Warriors-Hornets game was set to begin in Charlotte, Steph’s hometown.
Video shows him walking off the court with trainer Rick Celebrini.
Curry was replaced by Mychal Mulder.
