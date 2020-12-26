Steph Curry passes Rick Barry on Warriors’ all-time scoring list

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KRON) — Despite a disappointing loss on Christmas Day, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took another leap forward in his career.

Curry scored 20 points Friday, increasing his career points total to 16,548. He surpassed Rick Barry’s 16,447 points to move into second place on the Warriors’ list.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the Dubs’ franchise record with 17,783 points with the organization.

Curry was 2 of 10 from 3-point range to give him 2,499 career 3-pointers. The two-time MVP is looking to join Ray Allen (2,973) and Reggie Miller (2,560) as the only NBA players to make at least 2,500 3-pointers.

The Warriors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a final score of 138-99.

The Dubs head to Chicago on Sunday to continue their four-game trip to open the season. Golden State doesn’t play its first home game until Jan. 1 against Portland.

