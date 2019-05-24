OAKLAND (KRON) -- Stephen Curry isn't here for the divisiveness from the outside world.

Curry was asked on Friday if Golden State will be able to transfer when Kevin Durant returns.

"Yeah, because we have that experience and the capability to do so," Curry said.

Curry continued to say he's not going to let the noise, as entertaining as it might be for everyone else, bring him or his team down.

Golden State played and won the last round without Durant, who's out due to a strained calf.

This has lead to critics asking the question: Are the Warriors better without KD?

"Nobody can say anything without it getting scrutinized and criticized," Curry said. "Nobody can be happy when people are playing well, that’s the part to me that’s been the most surprising...we're a great team because everyone puts on a uniform, goes out and competes at a high level. We look out for each other. There’s a little bit of sacrifice but at the end of the day it’s all about winning, no matter who’s on the floor."

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES