Steph Curry surprises Oakland volunteer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Steph Curry is working to reward volunteers who have been giving back to the community during these hard times.

Curry shared a video on Thursday saying he teamed up with Rakuten to ‘surprise a deserving few with a little joy of their own.’

Dr. Cesar Cruz is the founder of Homies Empowerment who runs a full pantry out of Oakland. He nominated one of his volunteers, Angelica, to receive a special surprise.

Due to the pandemic, Angelica lost her job but stepped up to give back to the community.

Curry wanted to show his appreciation for Angelica and the Homies Empowerment team:

“First I have a special jersey here, that’s signed, that I wanted to be able to give to you. We would also like to give you a $10,000 check as a token of our appreciation for all that you do.”

I teamed up with my friends at @rakuten to bring some smiles and ease the pain of 2020 for some very deserving people. 👀 out our first surprise 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽#AGiftOfJoy #Joyhttps://t.co/boG4HBSOOA — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 19, 2020

In addition, Curry gave Dr. Cruz a new delivery truck to help feed more in need across Oakland after theirs was stolen.

“Special people deserve special things, so thank you so much for what you do.” Steph Curry

This is all part of a series, ‘A Gift of Joy,’ to thank those impacted by the pandemic across the country.