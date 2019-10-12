Steph Curry teams up with Chase to empower girls, women with ‘opportunity of a lifetime’

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JULY 18: Stephen Curry greets kids at the launch of Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation on July 18, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Stephen Curry made an average Thursday — not so average for seven Oakland High School girls.

Seven students were called into the principal’s office, with absolutely no idea of what was about to happen.

With the haunting stereotype that comes with being sent to the principal’s office, the girls anxiously waited for the principal to speak.

“We’re about to convince these seven young ladies that they’re in trouble,” Principal Matin Abdel-Qawi said. “That they’ve violated school policy by getting very high GPAs.”

The principal picked up his phone and showed the girls who was calling him.

Screams filled the principal’s office as the seven students realized it was Curry on FaceTime.

“Y’all thought y’all was in trouble?” Curry said. “I wanted to call y’all and let y’all know we have an opportunity to invite you all to come to the game on October 24 at Chase Center. Does that sound cool?”

Cool indeed as the girls screamed “yes!”

“This is Stephen Curry,” one girl said. “You only dream of meeting him and we got to talk to him. Out of thousands of students, he chose us.”

The six-time NBA All-Star posted a video to Instagram along with a special message.

Oakland Promise has teamed up with Curry, Chase and Eat.Learn.Play.

The collaboration hopes to drive equality, equity and exposure for girls and women.

In an effort to power social and economic change for women around the world, Chase and Curry’s foundation launched the “It’s Our Game Community Ticket Platform”.

The “It’s Our Game Community Ticket Platform” will provide 10 lower bowl tickets to every Warriors regular-season game for female community partners and visionaries based in Oakland.

Beyond the game, the platform aims to spotlight girls and women and provide resources and mentorship for females to succeed personally and professionally, along with being financially confident.

October 24 is the Warriors’ first regular-season home game.

“I’ll save some seats for y’all,” Curry said.