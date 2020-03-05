Steph Curry to return Thursday vs. Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — He’s back!
Stephen Curry will return in Thursday’s matchup as the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors.
Curry hasn’t played since Oct. 30 after fracturing his left hand just four games into the season.
The 6-foot-3 guard has been fully cleared from his injury and will make his return after missing 58 games.
This season has been rough for the Warriors to say the very least. The team currently has the worst record in the league, with just 14 wins and a total of 48 losses.
Golden State will take on Toronto Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Chase Center.
