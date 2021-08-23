Steph Curry’s parents Sonya and Dell to divorce: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sonya and Dell Curry, parents to NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry, are reportedly ending their marriage.
Sonya filed for divorce from Dell in June, TMZ reports, and divorce proceedings are still ongoing.
The reason behind the filing of the divorce remains unclear at this time.
Sonya and Dell’s relationship dates back decades to when the two were student-athletes at Virginia Tech in the 1980s. They got married in 1988, when Steph was born.
They have three children – Steph, Seth, and daughter Sydel.
The couple told People, “After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness.”
Check back for updates.