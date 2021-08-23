Steph Curry’s parents Sonya and Dell to divorce: report

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Dell Curry and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors (not pictured) and Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers (not pictured) attend game one of the NBA Western Conference Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 14, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Sonya and Dell Curry, parents to NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry, are reportedly ending their marriage.

Sonya filed for divorce from Dell in June, TMZ reports, and divorce proceedings are still ongoing.

The reason behind the filing of the divorce remains unclear at this time.

Sonya and Dell’s relationship dates back decades to when the two were student-athletes at Virginia Tech in the 1980s. They got married in 1988, when Steph was born.

They have three children – Steph, Seth, and daughter Sydel.

The couple told People, “After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness.”

Check back for updates.