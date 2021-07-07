Steph Curry’s rookie sports card sets new record, sells for $5.9 million

SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 8, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Steph Curry has set a new record — most expensive sports card.

Curry’s 2009 autographed National Treasures rookie card stands at a whopping $5.9 million, setting the record for the highest price ever paid for a trading card, Forbes reports.

The previous record was set in April by LeBron James and his 2003 Exquisite rookie card — which sold for $5.2 million.

Alt Fund II, an alternative asset investment platform rooted in trading cards, has acquired the majority ownership of the card.

The Curry card is stamped as a 1/1 by Panini America Inc., which means there is only one of its existence.

“Steph is a generational player. Our data shows that Steph’s cards have increased 35% in value YTD — compare that to the S&P and you can see the outsized return potential,” Alt founder Leore Avidar said. “We believe this card’s upside is tremendous and represents the best of the best of the entire sports card market.”