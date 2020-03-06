Steph in, Draymond out as Warriors host Raptors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As Steph Curry makes his return to the court Thursday night against the Raptors, Draymond Green will miss his fourth straight game.

Curry will play for the first time since Oct. 30 as the Golden State Warriors (14-48) host the Toronto Raptors (43-18) at 7:30 p.m. at Chase Center.

He is all set to go after he has been fully cleared from his hand injury.

While one familiar face returns to Chase Center, Draymond Green will sit this one out.

Green had an MRI on his left knee, which came back clean with no structural damage. Head Coach Steve Kerr said he needs to sit for the fourth straight game.

Latest News Headlines: