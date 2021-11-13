Stephen Curry passes Ray Allen for most 3-point makes in NBA history

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after shooting a 3-point basket against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry led all scorers with 40 points, including nine 3-pointers, in the team’s 119-93 home win Friday against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center.

Curry — recording his league-leading third 40-point game this season — set another shooting record that night.

The two-time MVP passed Hall of Fame sharpshooter Ray Allen for the most 3-point makes in NBA history — regular season and postseason combined.

Curry’s 3,366 makes moves his atop the all-time 3-point leaderboard, passing Allen’s 3,358, according to NBA.com.

Perhaps the most significant fact is Curry did it in 585 fewer games.

In other words, it took Curry roughly seven fewer seasons to hit that mark.

Curry’s 470 3-point makes in the playoffs are already the most in NBA history.

Allen, however, still holds the record for most regular-season 3-pointers with 2,973 compared to Curry’s 2,896. Curry is 77 3-pointers away from tying Allen’s record.

Curry currently ranks second in scoring at 28.4 points per game, trailing only the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant at 29.4.

The Warriors (11-1) have the league’s best record and are off to their best start since their record-breaking 73-win season in 2015-16.

Golden State capped off an eight-game homestand and went 7-1.

The team heads on a four-game road trip beginning at Charlotte against the Hornets on Sunday — looking to extend its seven-game winning streak.