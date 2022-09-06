(KRON) — Stephen Curry is an NBA champion, a league MVP, and now, a published author. Curry’s children’s book “I Have a Superpower” was released on Tuesday.

The book, which was published by Penguin Random House, is intended for ages 4-7. A hardcover copy of the 40-page book is available for $18.99.

The book is designed to help young readers “unlock their own superpower,” Penguin said. Curry, who lacks in size and athleticism compared to some other NBA players, aims to tell readers that hard work and determination are key in accomplishing goals. Curry tweeted a video of himself reading a passage from the book to an audience of young children.

“With accessible advice honoring commitment to craft and fortitude, this is a sporty and strong addition to growth-mindset and social-emotional-learning conversations,” Booklist said about the book.

“We’re all unique and we all have something to offer the world. And if you have a work ethic, if you have a belief and you feel like whatever that requires is already inside of you, then good things will happen,” the Golden State Warriors star told the Associated Press.

Curry is following the lead of several other athletes who have penned children’s books. Soccer star Alex Morgan wrote a book called “The Kicks” with a similar message. Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson published “I Dream, You Dream, We All Dream.”

It has been a busy summer off the court for Curry, who is coming off of his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP award. Curry accomplished the trifecta of receiving his degree from Davidson College, getting his jersey retired at the school, and being inducted into its Hall of Fame last Wednesday.