SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Sigmund Stern Grove’s Concert Meadow will be ready to reopen in time for the Stern Grove Festival, the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department said Tuesday. The meadow had been undergoing repairs, which will continue through 2023 but won’t affect the concert series.

Stern Grove’s series begins with Tower of Power and Too $hort on June 12 and goes through August 14, finishing with Phil Lesh & Friends. Its 2022 lineup was initially leaked on Muni in April.

At the end of the 2021 festival, a broken air valve on a water transmission pipeline caused flooding at the concert meadow, postponing the series’ final concert. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission worked to repair the damage.





Images of flooding at Stern Grove from Bay City News.

“San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is thrilled to welcome back the Stern Grove Festival,” San Francisco Recreation and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said. “A big thankso the SFPUC for delivering much-needed repairs just in time for this iconic festival.”

In addition to the concert meadow, adjacent areas like the Trocadero Clubhouse and East Meadow will also reopen. However, the park’s west side will be closed as SFPUC works to repair it.

The Stern Grove Festival is the Bay Area’s longest running outdoor concert series. The 2022 festival will be its 85th edition.

Bay City News contributed to this story.