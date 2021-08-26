Stern Grove Fest cancels final summer concert over ‘catastrophic’ damage

Stern Grove Festival canceled its last performance which was set for August 29. 2021 because of a water main break. (Courtesy: @sterngrovefest via Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Stern Grove Festival has been forced to cancel its last free summer concert performance by Tower of Power & Too $hort after a water main break caused ‘catastrophic’ damage.

They were supposed to perform this Sunday, August 29.

Stern Grove says the damage from the water main rupture “is too severe for us to produce a safe and successful event this year.”

This final performance was also supposed to be a fundraiser – but now the festival is taking donations online or over text (“sterngrove” to 56512) to help rebuild the venue and park.

Each summer, the festival hosts 10 completely free concerts in the park located off of 19th and Sloat in San Francisco.

The festival brings in some popular performers – the 2021 lineup included Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Thundercat among others.

“We are proud to have safely presented nine free concerts this year to over 50,000 people, and we will offer updates on the repair and restoration of the beautiful Grove as we move forward. We can’t wait to welcome the public back as soon as it’s safe to do so,” an announcement on the website said.