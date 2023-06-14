Monophonics performs at the Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco on Aug. 7, 2022. (Stern Grove Festival via Bay City News)

(BCN) — The Stern Grove Festival will kick off its 86th season of free concerts at San Francisco’s Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday. Jazz fusion band Snarky Puppy and guitarist Isaiah Sharkey will be the first performers of the summer.

Concerts will continue weekly on Sundays until Aug. 20 and feature the Indigo Girls, the San Francisco Symphony, The Flaming Lips and more. Tickets are free but limited and must be reserved in advance on Stern Grove’s website, www.sterngrove.org.

They are released one month prior to each show date at 2 p.m. The next available tickets will be released this Friday at 2 p.m. for Angelique Kidjo’s July 16 performance.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.