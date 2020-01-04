Steve Kerr slams Pence, US government after attack on Iran general

(KRON) — Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr is known to be vocal when it comes to political and social issues.

And his latest tweets prove no different.

After an airstrike killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force on Friday, several political leaders shared their views to social media.

One of them being Vice President Mike Pence. The VP went on a 12-tweet Twitter rant Friday afternoon.

The first tweet began to say:

“Yesterday, President @realDonaldTrump took decisive action and stood up against the elading state sponsor of terror to take out an evil man who was responsible for killing thousands of Americans. Soleimani was a terrorist. Here are some of his worst atrocities:”

He then listed reasons he believed what was done was justified. Pence claimed Soleimani attempted a terrorist attack on American soil, was responsible for the death of 603 U.S. service members, provided missiles and other weapons to terrorists in the Middle East, assisted with the Sept. 11 terrorist attack, along with other accusations.

Steve Kerr responded.

The Week, a popular weekly news magazine publication, tweeted that the VP just “crammed 3 inaccuracies about 9/11 into 1 tweet”.

Mike Pence quoted the tweet, saying:

“One thing I’ve learned in my lifetime is to not believe our government when it comes to matters of war. Johnson and Nixon lied about Viet Nam. Bush and Cheney lied about WMD’s in Iraq. Now Pence is lying about Iran/Soleimani’s supposed involvement in 9/11.”

President Donald Trump simply tweeted the U.S. American flag Thursday evening and didn’t tweet again until early Friday morning.