Steve Kerr tells Congress to ‘show some leadership’ amid Trump’s ‘racist tweets’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump is causing controversy after a weekend tweetstorm in which he said four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

Many sounded off shortly after Trump’s comments, including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr fired back at Trump Sunday night, tweeting Congress to “show some leadership.”

“Come on members of Congress, call out the president for his racist tweets this morning. Show some leadership. It’s the job you were elected to do,” he tweeted.

Asked whether Trump’s comments were racist, Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, defended Trump, telling reporters he had been responding to “very specific” comments made by Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, who was born in Somalia, and was not making a “universal statement.”

But Trump didn’t make that distinction in his tweets. He cited “Congresswomen” — an almost-certain reference to a group of women known as “the squad” that includes Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Few Republicans weighed in on the president’s comments. Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Sen. Tim. Scott of South Carolina, the only Republican black senator.

Trump appeared unbowed Sunday night when he returned to Twitter to say it was “so sad” to see Democrats sticking up for the women. “If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior,” he tweeted, “then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!”

