SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of people watched the KRON4 New Year’s Live fireworks show in San Francisco. They were anticipating seeing an exhilarating fireworks show with a breathtaking view of the Bay Bridge in the background.

However, a few large signs were projected onto the Ferry Building that may have caught some by surprise. The messages, which took aim at Mayor London Breed and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, came from an unknown projector that was planted somewhere nearby.

The messages from the projector showed up shortly before the clock struck midnight. Photos of the signs were captured by KRON4 cameras (see below).

KRON4 reached out to Breed’s office, the Ferry Building and the San Francisco Police Department to comment on the signs projected on the building. We are waiting to hear back.