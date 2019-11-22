Still no answers in Utah tech CEO Erin Valenti’s death in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — What happened to Erin Valenti?

Missing for several days, the Utah tech CEO was found dead in her rental car last month in San Jose.

Five weeks later, her family is still awaiting word on what happened to her.

Whatever happened to Valenti has confounded her family.

Her father Joseph Valenti shared some photos of their many outdoor adventures together and told KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe By phone from his home in upstate New York that her death makes no sense.

“I am befuddled, bewildered might be a better word. I just don’t know how somebody with so much life in her is not here anymore,” Joseph Valenti said.

Erin Valenti’s body was found in the back seat of her rental car on Bose Lane.

The coroner’s office says the cause of death is pending toxicology tests and evaluation of medical records.

San Jose police have since offered no new details citing a pending investigation.

“She was sounding very vulnerable and out of sorts,” said her husband, Harrison Weinstein.

Valenti’s husband and other relatives, who searched for and actually found her body on Oct. 12 after reporting her missing five days earlier, want to know what happened after they last heard from her by phone on Oct. 7

After that she got in the car and was driving and instead of making a left turn into the San Jose Airport, she drove for another 15 minutes to the neighborhood where the car was found, her father said.

The CEO of the Utah-based “Tinker Ventures,” Valenti had been attending business meetings in Palo Alto and nothing seemed amiss until their last communication when she missed her flight home to Utah.

“So she was having dinner with former colleagues and bosses, many of whom had attended her wedding,” Joseph Valenti said.

While initially critical of what he said was a slow response from police, Joseph Valenti says he has been in frequent contact with detectives working the case.

He says it just doesn’t add up because Erin was looking forward to their next visit.

“She was already talking about the arrangements that were being made to come home for Thanksgiving, but obviously that didn’t happen,” he said.

