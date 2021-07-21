Missing Berkeley teen found in Stockton; suspect arrested

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Stockton man was arrested after a missing Berkeley teenager was found at his home, authorities said.

On Tuesday, a family reported their 15-year-old daughter was missing from their home in southwest Berkeley.

Officers searched the area and notified the community, while detectives worked to investigate the teen’s disappearance.

During the investigation, detectives learned the teen was possibly with a 25-year-old man in Stockton, later identified as Lovepreet Singh.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the suspect’s home and drove to Stockton to search for the missing teen.

Inside Singh’s home, detectives found the missing teen and arrested the suspect on suspicion of child stealing and arranging/meeting with a minor for lewd and lascivious behavior.

After additional into the events surrounding the teen’s disappearance, detectives also arrested Singh on suspicion of statutory rape.

The 15-year-old girl was reunited with her family.