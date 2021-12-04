Stockton man sentenced in child sex trafficking case

HORIZONTAL – Police car lights for stories with crime, accidents or other emergencies as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ArtOlympic)

SACRAMENTO (BCN) – A 22-year-old Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in prison for sex trafficking of a child.

Angel Jesus Sanchez-Manriquez, 22, was sentenced Thursday, said Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, in a case involving nearly 70 online posts advertising a 16-year-old’s availability to perform sexual acts.

According to court documents, ads with photos of the victim nicknamed “Snow Bunny” were posted between October and December 2020.

Sanchez-Manriquez rented motel rooms in and around the Stockton area in which the victim performed sex acts for pay. After executing search warrants, law enforcement agents learned that Sanchez-Manriquez used his cellphone to take photographs and record videos of the victim engaged in sex acts with adults, including himself.

“The pop-culture imagery of sex work is a far cry from the realities of human trafficking cases like these.

Every day, adults and minors are marketed and sold to paying customers by exploiters who control and profit from every aspect of the illegal transactions,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI

Sacramento Field Office. “Our agents are deeply committed to working tirelessly with our local, state, and federal partners to recover victims of human trafficking and ensure those who exploit them face justice.”

Ragan said counselors work with the victims to help them break free from the cycle of exploitation and abuse. Ragan urged anyone needing assistance to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

